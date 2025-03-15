Lando Norris clinched pole position on Saturday for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri as McLaren fired a warning shot to their rivals.

In scorching hot conditions at Melbourne's Albert Park, world champion Max Verstappen came third in a tense qualifying session.

Mercedes' George Russell will keep Red Bull's four-time world champion company on the second row. Yuki Tsunoda will slot in behind Russell after an impressive qualifying session, while Lewis Hamilton will start in eighth on his Ferrari debut.