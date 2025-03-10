Declan Rice's equalizer denied Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim a much-needed win but Arsenal's faltering Premier League title challenge suffered another damaging blow in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners sit 15 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, now with just one game in hand, with their focus beginning to turn to holding off the chasing pack for a place in next season's Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick put United ahead in first-half stoppage time.