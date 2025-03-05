Japanese fans attended Los Angeles Dodgers games in such high numbers last season that Michael Spetner, a team executive, joked that “you might think you were in Tokyo” anytime the team was at home at Dodger Stadium.

The club is now trying to bring part of the LA experience directly to fans in Japan with an exhibition titled, Dodgers Experience at MLB Tokyo Series. The exhibition opened on Wednesday at Tokyo Node, in Toranomon Hills Station Tower in the capital’s Minato Ward.

The exhibition commemorates the start of the 2025 MLB season, which kicks off with the defending champion Dodgers, led by Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, facing the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19.