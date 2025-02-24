Tired of finishing second to Manchester City, Liverpool took revenge on the English champion with a 2-0 victory at Etihad Stadium on Sunday to strike a potentially decisive blow in the Premier League title race.

Arne Slot's men have a commanding 11-point lead over second-place Arsenal, which suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against West Ham on Saturday that realistically ended its challenge to win the league for the first time in 21 years.

Liverpool has felt the pain of that type of drought despite being one of the giants of the English game.