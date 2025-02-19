Motorsport's governing body announced plans on Tuesday to revive the Monaco Grand Prix as a spectacle by increasing the number of mandatory pit stops during the race.

Arguably still one of world sport's most glamorous events, the Monaco Grand Prix's distinctive twisty street track has remained largely unchanged since the first race staged there in 1929.

Last year's edition saw the top 10 finish in the same order they started, with the size and weight of modern-day F1 cars making overtaking all but impossible on the 3.4 km course.