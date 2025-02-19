Signing Juan Soto was only the start of the budget-shattering spending spree undertaken by Mets owner Steve Cohen in the offseason.

Cohen said Tuesday as the Mets continued full squad workouts in Port St. Lucie, Florida, that he felt it was necessary to go far beyond the planned financial limits to make sure his New York team was a World Series competitor.

"I take things year-by-year. I can finance it," Cohen said. "But is it the most optimal way to run a team? Probably not."