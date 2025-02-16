The Los Angeles Dodgers' plan to use a six-man rotation this season is on hold until star right-hander Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in May, according to the team's president of baseball operations.

Andrew Friedman told reporters on Friday that five off days in April, combined with the Dodgers' depth in rotation candidates, can make the altered plan work.

Ohtani, the two-way standout who won his third MVP last season when he was limited to being the team's designated hitter while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, has not pitched since August 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.