The New York Jets have informed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers that they are moving on without him.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement released by the team on Thursday.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."