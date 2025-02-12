Mikaela Shiffrin rebounded from a crash that she said left her with post-traumatic stress disorder with a record-equalling 15th medal at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Tuesday.

Shiffrin teamed up with Breezy Johnson, who won individual downhill gold just weeks after returning to action from a 14-month ban for three anti-doping whereabouts failures, to win the combined event.

The victory, thanks to Johnson's fourth-fastest downhill and Shiffrin's third-fastest slalom, marked a stunning return to action for the latter following an abdominal puncture wound she sustained in a heavy fall in Killington in November.