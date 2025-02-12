Newly acquired Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $120 million extension, his agents confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Ingram, 27, has not played for the Raptors since coming over in a trade last Thursday that sent Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the New Orleans Pelicans along with draft compensation. He was set to become a free agent this summer before signing the extension.

Ingram has been sidelined since Dec. 7 with an ankle injury and is reportedly working toward a return sometime after this weekend's All-Star break.

The deal with Toronto also includes a player option in 2027-28, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agents Shy Saee and Mike George.

An All-Star in 2019-20, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games this season. He owns career averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.3 assists in 495 games (456 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and the Pelicans. The Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016.