Donald Trump has been an NFL competitor and a critic. He’s allied with some league titans while feuding with others. Now he’s planning to use football as another way to play to the crowd: by attending the Super Bowl.
Trump would be the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in the event’s 59-year history. He plans to attend the championship game in Louisiana between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, a White House official said.
Trump has been posting and talking about the game, praising key stars without actually naming them — likely Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and avoiding rooting for a particular team. He strongly alluded to his plans to attend when he congratulated Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the birth of his third child this week, adding "See you Sunday!”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.