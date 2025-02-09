Donald Trump has been an NFL competitor and a critic. He’s allied with some league titans while feuding with others. Now he’s planning to use football as another way to play to the crowd: by attending the Super Bowl.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in the event’s 59-year history. He plans to attend the championship game in Louisiana between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, a White House official said.

Trump has been posting and talking about the game, praising key stars without actually naming them — likely Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and avoiding rooting for a particular team. He strongly alluded to his plans to attend when he congratulated Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the birth of his third child this week, adding "See you Sunday!”