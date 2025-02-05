Yoshio Yoshida, a former player and then coach of the Hanshin Tigers who excelled on the field and led the Tigers to their first Japan Series title as manager, died of a stroke early Monday, the team announced. He was 91 years old.
A native of Kyoto, Yoshida dropped out of Ritsumeikan University in 1953 to join what is now the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League. He immediately made a name for himself as an all-around shortstop.
He wowed fans with his elegant fielding, and also helped his team with tenacious hitting, swift running and masterful bunting skills.
