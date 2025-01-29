The World Surf League Championship Tour is set to get underway in the sport's spiritual homeland of Hawaii this week, but without its reigning men's champion and some of the tour's other biggest names due to retirements and injuries.

Hawaii's John John Florence, who won his third world title last year, is taking the year off tour but will compete as a wildcard at the season opener in his backyard at the infamous Pipeline.

"I want to create the time to explore, find new waves, and draw different lines," Florence said on Instagram last week. "I intend to compete full on for another world title in 2026, but right now this idea of adventure and creatively pushing my surfing as far as possible is really exciting!"