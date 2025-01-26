A clinical Jannik Sinner swept past Alexander Zverev to retain his Australian Open title on Sunday and cement his status as the world's dominant player in men's tennis.

The 23-year-old Italian came through a tense final between the two highest-ranked players 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, on Rod Laver Arena, raising his arms in the air and looking to the sky in celebration.

In doing so he became the first Italian, man or woman, to win three Grand Slams, surpassing Nicola Pietrangeli.