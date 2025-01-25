Brendan Rodgers is bracing himself for the exit of Kyogo Furuhashi during the January transfer window, with the Celtic boss confident the Scottish champions can cope without the Japan striker.

Furuhashi, 30, has been strongly tipped to join French club Rennes and Rodgers said Friday: "We understand that we were going to lose him and we understand that we have to replace that quality to keep the team moving forward.

"So that's something that has been ongoing for a little while and hopefully we can come out of the window with a stronger squad."