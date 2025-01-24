The Kansas City Chiefs, bidding to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, face a familiar obstacle in the form of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The rivalry between the Chiefs and the Bills may not have the long history of the great divisional clashes such as the Bears-Packers and Cowboys-Eagles, but its intensity is fueled by the high stakes in their recent meetings.

The Chiefs have had the upper hand in their close playoff meetings, winning three in a row starting with their 38-24 victory in the AFC Championship game in January 2021.