A leading TV host apologized on-air Monday to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and his Serbian fans at the Australian Open, saying it was meant to be banter.

The 37-year-old tennis great refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets at Rod Laver Arena to reach the quarterfinals on Sunday evening.

Afterward, he said it was in protest of Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" toward him and Serbian fans.