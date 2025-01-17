Yokozuna Terunofuji, who claimed 10 titles in the sport's top division, plans to retire, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The 33-year-old Mongolian-born wrestler, suffering from pain in both knees and chronic diabetes, fully competed in only two of the six grand tournaments last year. Since becoming yokozuna in September 2021, he was sidelined in 13 of the 21 tournaments.

Terunofuji, the fifth Mongolian-born yokozuna after Asashoryu, Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu, will be the first yokozuna to retire since Hakuho in 2021.

Terunofuji, who has already acquired Japanese citizenship, will become a stablemaster after his retirement.

He pulled out of the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on the fifth day on Thursday after falling to 2-2 on Wednesday.