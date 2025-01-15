Jurgen Klopp expressed excitement on Tuesday about his new job as head of global soccer at Red Bull while also dismissing any suggestion the role could be a precursor to returning to management in the near future.

The former Liverpool manager was appointed to the role last year and started in January.

"I finished seven months ago at Liverpool and I did it consciously. I said I am not the right man for the job anymore but I never said I wouldn't work again, and a few months later the opportunity came up," the German said at a news conference at the energy drink company's headquarters in Salzburg, Austria.