Golf superstar Tiger Woods has pledged support for communities devastated by the wildfires that have killed at least 24 people and changed the face of Los Angeles over the past week.

The 15-time major champion, who was born in Cypress, California, 40 kilometers south of Los Angeles, said in a post on X that he would soon give details of his foundation's charitable efforts to help the affected communities.

"The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home," Woods said. "My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss.