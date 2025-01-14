Daniil Medvedev destroyed his racket and a net camera in a midmatch meltdown as he survived a huge scare against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej to reach the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The frustrated Russian whacked his racket five times into the net after dropping serve in the third set before rallying to claim the match 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the afternoon sun at Rod Laver Arena.

The tantrum earned fifth seed Medvedev a code violation for racket abuse and held up play before the fourth set as staff swept up debris from the court.