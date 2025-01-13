Jannik Sinner launched his Australian Open title defense with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win over Nicolas Jarry on Monday in a match that put the players' contrasting doping cases in the spotlight.
World No. 1 Sinner, who avoided suspension after failing two drug tests last March, was given a good battle on a sun-drenched Rod Laver Arena by the big-serving Chilean, who was banned for 11 months in 2020 for doping.
In the lead-up to the match, Jarry told Chilean newspaper La Tercera that he wished he had "the same support" as Sinner from tennis authorities following his own failed tests.
