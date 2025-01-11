Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received 30 first-place votes to lead the 2024 NFL All-Pro Team, the Associated Press announced Friday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen trailed Jackson with 18 first-place votes, with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow nabbing two, as chosen by a national panel of 50 media voters.

This is Jackson's third All-Pro nod, having earned the honors in 2019 and 2023, both years in which he was also named NFL MVP. The only quarterbacks with more All-Pro nominations in the Super Bowl era are Peyton Manning (7) and Aaron Rodgers (4).