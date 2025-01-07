Coco Gauff will begin her Australian Open campaign on a high next week, after riding a roller-coaster 2024 to claim her maiden WTA Finals title and deliver the United Cup to the Americans in pristine form.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the 20-year-old, who only a few months ago appeared to be in a tailspin. She exited early from Toronto and Cincinnati and her New York title defense ended in the fourth round with a staggering 19 double faults.

But she flipped the script only weeks later, parting ways with coach Brad Gilbert before beating U.S. Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova to win the China Open in October, as she told reporters she had changed her mindset.