More than 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to boycott next month's Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan as a stand against the Taliban regime's assault on women's rights.

Female participation in sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, a move that puts the Afghanistan Cricket Board in direct contravention of the International Cricket Council's rules.

The England men's One Day International (ODI) side are due to face Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26.