Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns as the Detroit Lions claimed the top seed in the NFC for the first time with a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The heavyweight clash capped the final day of the NFL regular season, which also saw the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers claim the final two playoff spots available.

The Lions ended the first half with a 10-6 lead thanks to a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Gibbs in the first quarter.