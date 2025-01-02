The Denver Broncos can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday, and head coach Sean Payton isn't concerned that the opposition won't be at full strength.

Denver (9-7) plays host to the Kansas City Chiefs (15-1), who have wrapped up AFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs will hold out quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other starters in the regular-season finale to keep the squad healthy for a run at a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

"Like I said to the team this morning, 'Our focus has got to be on this team in general,'" Payton said on Wednesday. "They'll be, I'm sure, some different people in different places.