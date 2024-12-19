Liverpool moved into the League Cup semifinals as the defending champion won 2-1 against managerless Southampton, while Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought with a hat trick in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Rare goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott at St Mary's sent the 10-time League Cup winner into the last four for a record 20th time.

Held to a surprise 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, Liverpool got back on track with its 20th win in 24 games in all competitions under Arne Slot, who has lost just once since arriving from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp.