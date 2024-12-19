New Zealander Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez in the daunting role of teammate to four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Perez's departure was announced on Wednesday and Lawson's promotion from Red Bull's sister team RB had been expected. The move means that the more-experienced Yuki Tsunoda will stay with the RB team for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old made his F1 debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as a five-race stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and returned for the last six races of this season when the Australian was dropped.