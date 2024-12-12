Soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, underlining the Gulf kingdom's growing influence in world sports despite criticism of the country's human rights record.

At the same time, FIFA also confirmed that Morocco, Spain and Portugal will be joint hosts of the 2030 World Cup, in which three games will also be played in South America.

The Saudi bid was waved through by acclamation during the meeting of FIFA's 211 national member associations, with no rivals standing in its way.