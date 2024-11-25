Taiwanese fighter jets will welcome back a flight carrying the island's baseball team after its victory in the Premier12 final in Japan thrilled fans at home on Sunday.

Taiwan is not a global sporting powerhouse but baseball is hugely popular, having been introduced during the Japanese colonial era from 1895 to 1945.

Taiwan's 4-0 win over Japan at Tokyo Dome late Sunday sparked celebrations in Taiwan, with President Lai Ching-te among those congratulating the team.