South Korea's Gwangju FC hung on to hand J. League side Kawasaki Frontale a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday to secure back-to-back Asian Champions League Elite wins as Chinese Super League sides Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua struggled.

Kevin Muscat's CSL leaders Shanghai Port slumped to a 3-0 loss against Pohang Steelers while Johor Darul Ta'zim beat visitors Shenhua 3-0 in Malaysia.

Thailand's Buriram United, meanwhile, defeated Australian champions Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in Gosford to pick up its first win of the campaign.