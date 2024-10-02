Women's soccer in Asia can close the gap on Europe and North America with this week's launch of the AFC Women's Champions League, according to players from top Japanese side Urawa Reds Ladies.

The women's game has exploded in popularity in Europe in recent years, with clubs in England, Spain and Germany enjoying record attendances and investment.

Women's soccer in North America is also in good health, while Asia has fallen behind ever since Japan became the continent's first and only World Cup winners in 2011.