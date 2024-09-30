Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka set up a China Open last-16 clash with Coco Gauff on Monday, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka also marched on in ruthless fashion.

Osaka defeated 60th-ranked American Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2 and will face Gauff in a showdown of former U.S. Open champions in Beijing.

World No. 2 Sabalenka swatted aside Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-2 and plays another American in 24th-ranked Madison Keys.