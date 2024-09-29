Cole Palmer confirmed his ice-cool status on Saturday with four nerveless goals in Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion but complained he should have scored more.

"I should have had five or six," he told the BBC after becoming the first player to score four in the first half of a Premier League game.

"When I missed the first chance I was upset but with the way they played and their high line I felt we'd get more chances," he said.