Adam Scott of Australia notched a milestone as the International team dug out of a big hole on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, sweeping all five foursome matches against the United States at Royal Montreal Golf Club on Friday.

After being swept in the fourball matches on Thursday, the Internationals needed nothing less than a stellar performance in the alternate-shot format to avoid going into the weekend with an almost insurmountable deficit.

And they responded in a manner that captain Mike Weir of Canada could hardly have dreamed of, turning the tables to even up the score at 5-5.