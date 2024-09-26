New Zealand recalled veteran Beauden Barrett at flyhalf to face Australia in the Bledisloe Cup rematch on Saturday as it strives to rediscover its killer instinct.

The All Blacks are winless in five tests in the capital dating back to 2018 after defeats against Argentina, Ireland and South Africa, and draws with the Springboks and Wallabies.

"It's not a record we're proud of," coach Scott Robertson admitted.