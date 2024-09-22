X Games Chiba 2024 took place in the shadow of Zozo Marine Stadium, the home park of NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines. That was a fitting setting on the final day, as a pair of gold medals were awarded on action sports’ version of come-from-behind sayonara home runs.

Arisa Trew continued her golden summer with a dramatic victory in the women’s skateboard park competition, and Gui Khury did something no skateboarder has ever done to push past Moto Shibata in the skateboard vert best trick event at Makuhari Messe on Sunday.

Japan’s men had a big day in the skateboard street competition, with Sora Shirai grabbing the title. Kairi Netsuke was second and Ginwoo Onodera completed a Japanese podium sweep with bronze.