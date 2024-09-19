Roger Federer said on Wednesday that staying involved with tennis in retirement helped him avoid feeling "like an alien" ahead of this week's Laver Cup in Berlin.
Federer, who helped create the tournament, retired at the Laver Cup in London two years ago and has since stayed involved with the competition as an ambassador.
"I'm happy I went back right away to some tournaments," the 43-year-old told reporters.
