Japanese players are moving to English football in record numbers, and more look set to follow, with clubs attracted by their quality, strong work ethic and value for money.

Kaoru Mitoma is the standout talent of five Japanese players in the Premier League, with eight more in the Championship and two in League One.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, the captain of Japan, believes his compatriots are "being held in higher esteem" by English clubs compared to the past.