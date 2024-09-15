Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win National League Most Valuable Player award purely for his offensive exploits, yet it's possible his value to the Los Angeles Dodgers might grow in the postseason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that there is a slight possibility the 30-year-old star could be able to return in October from elbow surgery.

"I think that you should always leave some margin, a crack in the door for any possibility," Roberts told SiriusXM MLB Network Radio regarding Ohtani pitching in the playoffs. "If things line up and there's a need, and the game, (Ohtani's) body, everything is telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great. It would be storybook."