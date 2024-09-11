Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hit out at Bahrain fans for trying to distract his players with laser pointers and booing his country's national anthem during their World Cup qualifying clash.

Japan won 5-0 in Manama to continue its impressive start to the Asian qualifying third round, following last week's 7-0 home thrashing of China.

But Moriyasu was incensed by fans who aimed a green laser light at striker Ayase Ueda's eyes as he prepared to take a first-half penalty, which he scored.