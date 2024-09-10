Yu Darvish's return to the mound last week wasn't the stuff of fairy tales, but the San Diego Padres were just glad to have the former All-Star back out there.

The 38-year-old right-hander is scheduled to make just his second start since May 29 on Tuesday when the Padres open a two-game interleague series at the Seattle Mariners.

Last Wednesday against the visiting Detroit Tigers, Darvish lasted just 2⅔ innings as he gave up three runs on four hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. San Diego rallied to win 6-5 in 10 innings.