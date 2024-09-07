Taylor Fritz became the first American man since 2009 to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday, setting up a U.S. Open title showdown against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Fritz, the world No. 12, twice fought back to defeat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in his semifinal.

Australian Open champion Sinner became the first Italian man to make the New York final with a 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over an ailing Jack Draper of Britain.