The National Football League breaks new ground in its global expansion strategy on Friday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers face off in the first NFL game staged in Brazil.

For one night only, the land of Pele and "The Beautiful Game" will get a rare glimpse into the bone-crunching world of American football as the Packers and Eagles collide at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena, the 46,000-seat home of soccer club Corinthians.

The regular-season game is part of the NFL's increasingly ambitious plans to spread America's most popular sport to new territories following previous international showcases in London, Munich, Frankfurt, Toronto and Mexico City.