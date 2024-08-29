Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not worried about Kylian Mbappe's start at the club after the French striker failed to score in his opening two league matches.

Mbappe, 25, joined the Spanish League and Champions League winner as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in June, bringing an end to a transfer saga that rumbled on for years.

Despite making a promising start by scoring in his debut to help Madrid earn a 2-0 win over Europa League champion Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final two weeks ago, Mbappe has yet to find the net in two La Liga matches and struggled in a draw at Mallorca and in a dour home win against Real Valladolid.