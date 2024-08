Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has signed an exclusive long-term global trading card deal with Topps — a division of Fanatics Collectibles — the company announced on Thursday.

The exact terms of the deal, which begins immediately, were not announced.

“He's the biggest player in baseball,” David Leiner, president of trading cards at Fanatics Collectibles, told The Japan Times. “He's a global superstar in the sport. So we're super excited to have his rights on an exclusive basis.”