Mathew Bowyer, the illegal bookmaker who took millions of dollars in bets from the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, will plead guilty next week on charges of bookmaking and money laundering, per court records unsealed Thursday.

Bowyer worked with Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's ex-interpreter and friend, who admitted to taking Ohtani's money to cover his gambling debts. Prosecutors said Mizuhara stole $17 million from Ohtani.

Bowyer, 49, will plead guilty on Aug. 9 to running an illegal gambling business, money laundering and signing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles. He could face a total of up to 18 years in prison for those three counts.

In June, Mizuhara pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. Major League Baseball closed its investigation that day, with the league saying Ohtani had been cleared of any involvement in the gambling scheme and was considered a victim of fraud.

As for Bowyer, Mizuhara was just one of more than 700 clients.

The court records mentioned two other bettors who placed bets with Bowyer's organization. "Individual B" was cited as a professional baseball player for a Southern California club, and "Individual C" was listed as a former minor league baseball player.

Individual C bet on a variety of sports, including games that Individual B played in.