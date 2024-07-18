A unique baseball team in the Kyushu region comprising players from various Asian nationalities and religious backgrounds has an ambitious goal that goes beyond the field of play: To cultivate future baseball "evangelists" in other parts of the continent.

The Saga Indonesia Dreams "consist (primarily) of members from baseball backwater countries. It's unparalleled in the world," said Yuji Fukuhara, the 41-year-old president of Neo Asia Japan, the management company that set up the team in June last year. The club is an associate member of the independent Kyushu Asia League.

Most of the club's 22 players hail from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Singapore, countries where baseball is still developing. The club also includes three Japanese players.