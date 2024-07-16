Events in Japan, Mexico and Bermuda were among eight tournaments named on Monday by the U.S. PGA Tour for its fall schedule — a last chance qualifying run for the 2025 campaign.

Players finishing in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings through the 2024 Tour Championship are exempt for the 2025 season with the top 50 set for all signature level events.

The FedEx Cup Fall events will set the top 125 in eligibility with winners gaining a two-year tour exemption and spots in The Players Championship and season-opening tournament of champions.

The events begin with the Napa Valley Championship from Sept. 12 to 15, followed by a week off before the 15th Presidents Cup from Sept. 26 to 29 at Royal Montreal between the U.S. team captained by Jim Furyk and the Internationals squad guided by Canada's Mike Weir.

Three U.S. tournaments follow, including the Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3 to 6 at Jackson, Mississippi, the inaugural Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10 to 13 at Ivins, Utah — the state's first PGA event since 1963 — and the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas from Oct. 17 to 20.

The U.S. PGA Tour will stage the Zozo Championship from Oct. 24 to 27 at Accordina Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, then return from Nov. 7 to 10 with the World Wide Technology Championship at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The late-season series then concludes with the Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14 to 17 at Port Royal in Southampton and the RSM Classic from Nov. 21 to 24 at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Three PGA Challenge Season events will be staged after that, including the Tiger Woods-hosted World Challenge from Dec. 5 to 8 in the Bahamas, the PGA-LPGA mixed team Grant Thornton Invitational the following week and the parent-child PNC Championship from Dec. 19 to 22.